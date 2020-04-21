Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,300 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,653 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 148,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 827,954 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,736 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after buying an additional 37,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered Halliburton to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Shares of HAL opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $32.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber purchased 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.