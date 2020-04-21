Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th.

Shares of MSTR opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.31. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

