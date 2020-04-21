Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $267,000 Stake in Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,900,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,888,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AX opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Axos Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $33.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.41.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,716.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $144,303 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

