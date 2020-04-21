Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Methode Electronics by 581.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

MEI opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. Methode Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $26,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,474.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

