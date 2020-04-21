Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Lindsay by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LNN opened at $89.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.27 million, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 85.52%.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of Lindsay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.