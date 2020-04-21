Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $281,000 Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,141,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,931,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,283,000 after acquiring an additional 937,426 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 688,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,824,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after acquiring an additional 415,207 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,251,000.

DRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

DRH opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

