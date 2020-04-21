Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $284,000 Stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,601,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gentherm Inc has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

