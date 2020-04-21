Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $286,000 Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,855,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after buying an additional 271,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 569,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.11.

TRHC opened at $59.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total value of $388,720.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 767,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,302,591.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,376 shares of company stock worth $1,944,631. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.