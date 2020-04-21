Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $289,000 Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Davita were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Davita by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Davita by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Davita in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DVA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.88.

NYSE:DVA opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Davita Inc has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Davita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

