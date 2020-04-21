Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COKE shares. BidaskClub raised Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $234.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 194.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 52-week low of $188.08 and a 52-week high of $413.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.78.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

