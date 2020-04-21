Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.75.

NYSE:AAP opened at $115.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $175.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.