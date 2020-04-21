Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 4,480.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WGO stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.87.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,798.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,370 shares of company stock worth $209,349. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

