Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,168,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,459,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,435,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 491,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after acquiring an additional 337,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,240,000 after acquiring an additional 232,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. Meritor Inc has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a return on equity of 71.38% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Meritor from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

