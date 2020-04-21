Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati purchased 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARI stock opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 68.82% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 90.40%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

