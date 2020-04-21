Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,080 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $100.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.67.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total transaction of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,055. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVGW. BidaskClub raised Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

