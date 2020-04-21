Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Textron by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Textron by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Textron by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Textron by 134.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

TXT stock opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.