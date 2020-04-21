Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clark H. Bailey sold 15,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $509,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. Iron Mountain Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

