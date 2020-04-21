Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,440 Shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

MGLN stock opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. Magellan Health Inc has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.23.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

