Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in LKQ by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in LKQ by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $30.87.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

