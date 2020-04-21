Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arconic were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arconic by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Arconic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Arconic by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Arconic Inc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

