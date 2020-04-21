Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Citigroup dropped their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.