Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,719,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $463,985,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $416,423,000 after purchasing an additional 500,246 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,323,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,284,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,059,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,313,000 after purchasing an additional 78,159 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ABIOMED by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 952,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,449,000 after purchasing an additional 364,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABIOMED stock opened at $166.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.05. ABIOMED, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $285.77.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $221.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 19.53%. ABIOMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABMD. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $240.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of ABIOMED in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ABIOMED from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

