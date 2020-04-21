Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,370 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,573.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $90.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

