Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,580 Shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,071,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,764 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $32,071,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48,736 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCC shares. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Benchmark started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

BCC stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.66. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

