Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock worth $1,018,639 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.76. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $168.94.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.87.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

