Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,300 Shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Baker Hughes A GE were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,673,477,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,790,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $929,649,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,125,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

