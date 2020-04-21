Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,480 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,570,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,908 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 108,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 161,313 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 90,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

SUPN stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.94. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $38.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.30.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.