Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after purchasing an additional 417,021 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $99.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.