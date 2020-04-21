Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 6,230 Shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELY. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Callaway Golf Co has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.49 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.