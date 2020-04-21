Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 6,500 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 624,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 122,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 18.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 87,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after buying an additional 456,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,431,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other news, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $31,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,273 shares of company stock worth $439,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

TTMI opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 2.26.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.