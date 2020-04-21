Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $968,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 408,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,498,000. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBHS opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $73.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.26.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.54.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

