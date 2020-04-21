Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $15,687,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $11,787,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $11,775,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 949,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,882,000 after purchasing an additional 290,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $7,831,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.24. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

