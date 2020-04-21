Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MGM. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.91.

NYSE MGM opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.02.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

