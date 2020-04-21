Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $534.90

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $534.90 and traded as low as $532.00. Manchester & London Investment Trust shares last traded at $563.00, with a volume of 97,020 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 534.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 535.74. The firm has a market cap of $189.21 million and a P/E ratio of 9.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Manchester & London Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.24%.

About Manchester & London Investment Trust (LON:MNL)

Manchester and London Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve capital appreciation together with a reasonable level of income. The Company seeks to invest in companies whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market.

