Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $243.60

Shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 243.60 ($3.20) and last traded at GBX 243.60 ($3.20), with a volume of 148464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.20 ($3.42).

MDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 457 ($6.01) to GBX 482 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 388 ($5.10).

Get Mediclinic International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 294.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 362.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.68.

About Mediclinic International (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Mediclinic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediclinic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.