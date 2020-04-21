Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,222,384 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $932,829,000 after purchasing an additional 520,148 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

