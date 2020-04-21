Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Edge Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.73.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

