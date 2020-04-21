Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 1,221,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 718,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Meridian Bioscience has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $465.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $47.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

VIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Saturday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Meridian Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,759.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mcilwraith bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $36,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,184.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 48,550 shares of company stock valued at $314,166. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1,039.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

