Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Boyar Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,611 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 10.9% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,467,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 95,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 501,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,781,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

