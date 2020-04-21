Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,369 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,358.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

