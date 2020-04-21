Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,196 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 7.5% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.92 and a 200 day moving average of $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,353.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.