Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $175.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,353.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.77.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

