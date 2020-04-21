Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) Insider Richard Davidson Buys 10,000 Shares

Miton Global Opportunities PLC (LON:MIGO) insider Richard Davidson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £207.80 ($273.35) per share, with a total value of £2,078,000 ($2,733,491.19).

Shares of MIGO opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 15.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. Miton Global Opportunities PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.74). The stock has a market cap of $59.62 million and a P/E ratio of -212.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 257.76.

Miton Global Opportunities Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities plc, formerly Miton Worldwide Growth Investment Trust plc, is an investment company. The Company’s principal activity is to carry on business as an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to outperform Sterling three month London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR) plus 2% over the longer term, principally through exploiting inefficiencies in the pricing of closed-end funds.

