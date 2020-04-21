Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1,129.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Co news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,134,624. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Co stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. Moelis & Co has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.08%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

