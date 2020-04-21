Morgan Stanley Lowers The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $25.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup raised The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut The Carlyle Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.79. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 55,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,819,709.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 957,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,661,515.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 73,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,433,753.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 722,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,895,422.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,393 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,347 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,788,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,443,000 after purchasing an additional 616,306 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,720,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after purchasing an additional 782,122 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after purchasing an additional 123,039 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,377,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,202,000 after purchasing an additional 681,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

