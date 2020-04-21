MRC Global (MRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. MRC Global has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.19-0.56 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). MRC Global had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.16 million. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MRC opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.35.

In other MRC Global news, Director Rhys J. Best bought 10,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at $414,568.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director H B. Wehrle III bought 50,000 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 537,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,857.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 126,050 shares of company stock valued at $735,359 over the last three months. 23.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut shares of MRC Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.69.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

