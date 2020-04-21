Nomura Securities Raises Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target to $145.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target raised by Nomura Securities from $116.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $158.27.

SWK opened at $110.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.15. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

