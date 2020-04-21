Oppenheimer Cuts Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Price Target to $10.00

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TWIN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twin Disc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.17.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Shares of TWIN stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Twin Disc by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twin Disc by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.