Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) Insider Stephen Charles Diggle Buys 8,397 Shares

Oxford Biodynamics PLC (LON:OBD) insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 8,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £4,366.44 ($5,743.80).

Stephen Charles Diggle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Stephen Charles Diggle acquired 10,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,708.76).

On Thursday, April 9th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 10,000 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £5,300 ($6,971.85).

On Tuesday, February 25th, Stephen Charles Diggle bought 38,963 shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,780.77 ($40,490.36).

Shares of Oxford Biodynamics stock opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Tuesday. Oxford Biodynamics PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 170 ($2.24). The stock has a market cap of $48.59 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 96.48.

About Oxford Biodynamics

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United Kingdom and Malaysia. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures.

