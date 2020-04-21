PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,030 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of PMT stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $155.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

PMT has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

In other news, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan purchased 39,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and have sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.